Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 6:06 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Dos Pueblos to Offer Grief Counseling After Tragic Death of Alumna Samantha Wopat

Volleyball standout, who died Sunday of an undisclosed emergency, was a member of the Stanford women's team

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | updated logo | March 28, 2012 | 11:11 p.m.

Santa Barbara Unified School District officials plan to have counselors in place at Dos Pueblos High School on Monday — when classes resume after spring break — to help students and staff cope with the tragic death of Samantha “Sam” Wopat, a 2010 graduate and sophomore member of the Stanford University women’s volleyball team.

Sam Wopat
Sam Wopat (Stanford University Athletics photo)

Wopat, 19, died Sunday, surrounded by family, friends and teammates, after spending a week in Stanford Hospital’s intensive care unit. She was taken to the hospital after an undisclosed medical emergency in her campus residence, the university announced this week.

Dos Pueblos High students and teachers are away this week, so plans haven’t yet been made for a school memorial, but there will be counseling support in place Monday, school district Superintendent Dave Cash said.

“I’m certain, knowing that campus and the people there, especially given the fact (her mother) Kathy is a teacher there, there will be a lot of comfort and concern — and there already has been,” Cash said.

Close family and friends held a vigil last Wednesday night at the Santa Barbara Mission while Wopat was in the ICU, and the Dos Pueblos community has been struggling with the news of her death this week.

Wopat and her twin sister, Carly, had played volleyball together since junior high school, and both joined Stanford’s team after playing at Dos Pueblos and for the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club.

Although Wopat was a student in the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy and member of the robotics team, she chose to major in English with a concentration of creative writing.

Wopat is survived by her parents, Kathy and Ron, her twin sister, Carly, and two younger brothers, Jackson and Eli. Both of her parents teach math locally — Ron at SBCC and Kathy at Dos Pueblos.

Meanwhile, the Stanford and volleyball communities are mourning the loss of a bright, young athlete. Wopat played in 25 sets as a sophomore, averaging 1.16 kills per set. She had a career high of six against Duke University in September, the month she also put up her career-high hitting percentage of .300 against the University of Colorado-Boulder.

Before enrolling at Stanford, Wopat was a member of the 2010 U.S. Women’s Junior National Team. In 2009, she participated in Thailand as a member of the U.S. Youth National Team that competed at the World Championships. She was a member of Junior Olympic teams in 2006, 2007 and 2008.

In an interview with the Stanford Daily last October, she said she had learned how important it was to have good team chemistry — on both her high school and university squads.

“I loved everyone on that team,” she said of the Chargers. “It’s sort of the same thing here — our team gets along so well, and that actually really helps on the court when you can turn to someone and completely trust them.”

Information about a memorial to celebrate her life will be shared when it becomes available.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 