Dukes of September Rhythm Revue Coming to Santa Barbara Bowl

The Dukes of September Rhythm Revue will come to the Santa Barbara Bowl at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 3. Tickets go on sale at noon this Saturday, March 31.

Following the fervent reception of their previous tour in summer/fall of 2010, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriters Donald Fagen, Michael McDonald and Boz Scaggs are hitting the road again this summer as The Dukes of September Rhythm Revue.

To the delight of fans, the three hit-making artists will appear on stage, together as one band, to perform a show consisting of their signature mix of blue-eyed soul, rock, jazz and R&B.

With the revamped 2012 Dukes of September Rhythm Revue, Fagen, McDonald and Scaggs are giving fans an unprecedented opportunity to hear them delve deep into their individual classic catalogs of music, along with selected hits and tributes to their influences.

The Dukes have once again assembled a stellar band for the occasion, and will be accompanied by Jon Herington (guitar); Freddie Washington (bass); Shannon Forest (drums); Michael Leonhart, Walt Weiskopf and Jay Collins (horns); Jim Beard (organ); plus background singers Carolyn Leonhart and Catherine Russell.

Don’t miss your chance to see the Dukes of September Rhythm Revue at the Santa Barbara Bowl on July 3. Tickets range from $39 to $93, plus applicable service charges. The Santa Barbara Bowl is located at 1122 N. Milpas St. Call 805.962.7411.

Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including the Arlington Theatre, the Santa Barbara Bowl box office and Walmart. To charge by phone, call 800.745.3000. Click here to order online.

— Jesse Lee Weiss represents Nederlander Concerts.