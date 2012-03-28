Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 6:11 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Free Tickets Available for ‘Dreamscape’ Performance at UCSB

Play is based on true story of Tyisha Miller, shot to death by four police officers in Riverside

By Ashley Jones for Hindsight Productions | March 28, 2012 | 5:17 p.m.

Dreamscape, a play written and directed by UC Riverside professor and playwright Rickerby Hinds, M.F.A., will be performed at UCSB at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 19.

Tickets are free and will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis by calling 951.682.2664 or emailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

In 1998, a 19-year-old African American woman was shot to death by four police officers in Riverside, while passed out in her car. Through poetry, dance and beatboxing, Dreamscape explores the life of Myeisha Mills (Tyisha Miller) and reframes her death by following the path and impact of the 12 bullets that struck her — each one triggering its own unique memory.

Hinds, a native of Honduras who immigrated to South Central Los Angeles at age 13, felt a special connection to the Miller case.

“Even though I knew about the incident and the subsequent demonstrations and actions, I was very reluctant to write a play about the incident because of how tragic and volatile it was,” Hinds said. “That’s why it took me up to seven years later to write Dreamscape (completed a first draft in 2005).”

Dreamscape has toured Southern California, making several appearances at UC Riverside (selling out 500 seats), USC in Los Angeles (selling out), San Diego City College and now UCSB. Dreamscape is scheduled to visit Washington, D.C., the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and the Contact Theatre in Manchester, England.
 
For more information about Dreamscape and reserving free tickets, call 951.682.2664 or email [email protected].

— Ashley Jones is a publicist representing Hindsight Productions.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 