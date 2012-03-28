Free Tickets Available for ‘Dreamscape’ Performance at UCSB

Play is based on true story of Tyisha Miller, shot to death by four police officers in Riverside

Dreamscape, a play written and directed by UC Riverside professor and playwright Rickerby Hinds, M.F.A., will be performed at UCSB at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 19.

Tickets are free and will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis by calling 951.682.2664 or emailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

In 1998, a 19-year-old African American woman was shot to death by four police officers in Riverside, while passed out in her car. Through poetry, dance and beatboxing, Dreamscape explores the life of Myeisha Mills (Tyisha Miller) and reframes her death by following the path and impact of the 12 bullets that struck her — each one triggering its own unique memory.

Hinds, a native of Honduras who immigrated to South Central Los Angeles at age 13, felt a special connection to the Miller case.

“Even though I knew about the incident and the subsequent demonstrations and actions, I was very reluctant to write a play about the incident because of how tragic and volatile it was,” Hinds said. “That’s why it took me up to seven years later to write Dreamscape (completed a first draft in 2005).”

Dreamscape has toured Southern California, making several appearances at UC Riverside (selling out 500 seats), USC in Los Angeles (selling out), San Diego City College and now UCSB. Dreamscape is scheduled to visit Washington, D.C., the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and the Contact Theatre in Manchester, England.



— Ashley Jones is a publicist representing Hindsight Productions.