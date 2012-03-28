Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 6:16 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Rep. Tom McClintock Endorses Chris Mitchum for Congress

Santa Barbara candidate also has the support of the county's Republican Central Committee

By Chris Mitchum for Congress | March 28, 2012 | 12:42 p.m.

Building on the momentum of his campaign to replace Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, in November, Christopher Mitchum has received the endorsement of Rep. Tom McClintock, representing California’s 4th District.

“Chris Mitchum is the only candidate in this race who understands that our prosperity depends on lower taxes, less wasteful government spending, fewer regulations and more energy production,” McClintock said. “He is devoted to American principles of individual freedom, constitutionally limited government and personal responsibility.”

The Mitchum campaign, gaining the recommendation of the Santa Barbara County Republican Central Committee and now the endorsement of an effective Congressmen in Washington, demonstrates the momentum that is building to November.

“I’m honored to be the candidate Congressman McClintock has chosen to be at his side in the fight to get our country back to our Constitution and the power back in the hands of the people,” Mitchum said. “I look forward to working with Rep. Tom McClintock in the next Congress of the United States to do just that.”

Mitchum is a former actor and son of the late actor Robert Mitchum. He’s a longtime Reagan conservative, with foundation Republican values that are backed by the Tea Party.

He has lived in Santa Barbara since 1984 and has served as a fundraiser for a number of charities, has been on the Board of Directors of a variety of organizations, and currently sits on the Board of Directors of Zona Seca.

 
