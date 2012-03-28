Online Contest for Seniors Asks, ‘What Makes Your Pet Amazing?’

Rolling Pet Vet, a mobile veterinary solution based in Santa Barbara, has kicked off its Pet Vet Star online contest.

Open to everyone age 55 or older in the Santa Barbara region, it poses the question: “What makes your pet amazing?”

The online contest, running through April 12, is sponsored by the Montecito Journal and Santa Barbara’s division of the Dog Adoption and Welfare Group (DAWG).

The Pet Vet Star contest asks seniors not only to share the story of their fabulous pet, but (perhaps with a little help from the grandkids) to also upload a photo of their pet at its cutest. With no cap on the number of participants, every pet-owning senior in Santa Barbara can enter to win.

“There is a pressing need here for 24-hour/seven-day-a-week pet care, which is why we’re thrilled to introduce our valuable service to the beautiful community of Santa Barbara,” Rolling Pet Vet founder Christine Gardner said. “Through this contest, we will highlight the important relationship between seniors and their pets.”

At the end of the contest, Rolling Pet Vet will select six finalists. Each of these animal-loving contestants will be filmed with their pet during an interview, and the resulting videos will be posted online at www.PetVetStar.com. The final decision will then be left up to the public, who will have two weeks to vote on which pet stands out as the most amazing.

When all of the ballots are cast, the lucky grand prize winner and their pet will receive a host of rewards: $1,000 cash or donate $1,000 to DAWG Santa Barbara, one free year of Rolling Pet Vet service, and a starring role for both owner and pet in a Rolling Pet Vet commercial. Winners will be announced on the website and in the media.



Click here for more information or to enter the contest. For more information about Rolling Pet Vet, click here or call 805.350.1399.

— Christine Gardner is the founder of Rolling Pet Vet.