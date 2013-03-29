Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 3:38 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

BizHawk: Hoffmann Brat Haus on State Street Finds Niche with Brews and Sausages

Bici Centro to host a grand reopening celebration, Arbor Collective moves, and The Daily Grind begins accepting credit and debit cards

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | March 29, 2013 | 12:23 a.m.

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].]

Four local families combined efforts to open Hoffmann Brat Haus in downtown Santa Barbara this month.

The restaurant, labeled Brat Haus by its outdoor signs, opened at 801 State St. near Paseo Nuevo on March 12, occupying space that previously was filled by Snack Shack before it closed last year.

John Mullen, one of the owners, said he and other partners — Josie and Joel Hoffmann, Nancy and Rob Dayton, and Natalie Claxton — have been working since then to renovate and perfect a menu based around affordable price points, 22 kinds of sausage and an extensive European beer selection.

“We thought the combination of sausage, beer, Belgian fries and waffles would be great,” Mullen said. “Among the partners, we transformed the place. We think the offering is very unique to Santa Barbara. It’s been amazing.”

Brat Haus, which Mullen said has the largest outdoor-seating area around, soon will add an outdoor kiosk to sell waffles.

Bici Centro to Celebrate Five Years and New Location

The Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition (SB Bike) is inviting community members to a gala next week to mark the five-year anniversary of its shop arm, Bici Centro, and the shop’s new location.

SB Bike is hosting a gala from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 6, in the shop at 434 Olive St., just around the corner from its storefront address of 506 E. Haley St. The free celebration will include refreshments and is open to everyone.

Over the past five years, Bici Centro has hosted more than 1,300 events and helped 3,700 people repair their bikes. Bici Centro’s new home offers three days a week of open shop (Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 2 to 5 p.m.), classes on safe riding and bike maintenance and repair, bikes and parts at affordable prices, opportunities to enjoy the city’s cycling community and more.

Arbor Collective Moves

The Arbor Collective has moved to 14 W. Anapamu St., right around the corner from its old location near the corner of State and Anapamu streets.

Arbor, which has been open for three years, has received its new 2013 skateboard line and spring/summer apparel lines and is in the process of planning grand-opening festivities in a couple of weeks, according to a news release.

The Daily Grind Now Accepts Cards

The Daily Grind at 2001 De la Vina St. is now accepting credit and debit cards.

The coffee and juice bar, well known by locals for accepting cash only since opening in 1995, began accepting plastic methods of payment March 1, according to its staff.

Santa Maria Sees New Hawaiian BBQ Joint

D&A Hawaiian BBQ opened last week at 1836 N. Broadway in Santa Maria.

The Hawaiian-themed restaurant is occupying space formerly filled by Taco Loco.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

