Calvary Chapel of Santa Barbara Invites Community to Easter Service

The Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Garden will once again be filled with the sights and sounds of thousands of worshipers celebrating the most important day on the Christian calendar. At 9:30 a.m. this Sunday, for the 16th consecutive year, Calvary Chapel of Santa Barbara will host one of Santa Barbara’s largest Easter services.

The service regularly sees attendance of up to 5,000 adults and children from across the South Coast. Concurrent with the adult service, Santa Barbara Street is blocked off and becomes a Kids’ Zone, where hundreds of children will learn about the Easter story and have fun with games and crafts.

As always, the event is free and open to the community.

Senior Pastor David Guzik invites everybody to experience the event.

“We’re happy that Easter at the Sunken Garden has become a Santa Barbara tradition,” he said. “For several thousand people it is an exciting, uplifting part of their Easter Sunday. Everything about that morning speaks of the unstoppable love and power of God, as seen in the resurrection of Jesus Christ. The beauty of the Sunken Garden venue just adds to the experience.”

The theme for this year’s Easter Service is “Restored.” We are focusing on Jesus’ restoration from death to life three days later. Through faith in Jesus, Christians have been restored from spiritual death to our new life in Jesus Christ. Our theme verse is Psalm 80:7, “Restore us, O God of hosts; Cause Your face to shine, And we shall be saved!”

Founded in 1978 as a home Bible study, Calvary Chapel of Santa Barbara has grown to become Santa Barbara’s largest nondenominational, evangelical church. Each Sunday, more than 2,000 adults and children gather for services at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

How does one house a congregation of this size in Santa Barbara? Simple, they built the church inside of the Vercal Building, the largest industrial building in the city. What was once a lemon-packing plant, has been transformed into a 38,000-square-foot house of worship, providing facilities for adults and children of all ages. However, don’t judge this church by its building, come and get to know its people. Since its beginning, Calvary Chapel’s commitment to verse-by-verse Bible teaching has remained the same, and thousands of transformed lives and strengthened families bear testimony to the transformational power of Jesus Christ.

— Nate Wagner is an associate pastor for Calvary Chapel of Santa Barbara.