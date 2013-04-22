City of Santa Barbara Hosting Free E-Waste Collection Event

In celebration of Earth Day, City of Santa Barbara Trash & Recycling is hosting a free two-day electronics recycling event.

This event is open to all area residents and businesses with no limit, and workers will unload items for you.

The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, April 26-27, in the Sears parking lot at La Cumbre Plaza.

What We Can Accept

Televisions, computer monitors, computers (CPUs), laptops, keyboards, printers, mice, hard drives (all hard drives will be completely destroyed and recycled according to FACTA standards), fax machines, microwave ovens, DVD players, VCRs, cables and cords, telephones, cell phones, radios, shredders, stereo components, power supplies, all business and consumer electronic devices and more.

What We Cannot Accept

Large appliances, toner cartridges, fluorescent bulbs or batteries of any kind.

For more information, call City Trash & Recycling at 805.564.5631.

— Shannon McEttrick is a public outreach coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara Environmental Services.