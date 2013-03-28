Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 3:49 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Hot Country Duo Florida Georgia Line to Heat Up Chumash Casino Resort

By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | March 28, 2013 | 3:48 p.m.

Florida Georgia Line, one of the hottest new country music acts in the nation, will be riding high on their chart-topping success when they visit the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 25. Tickets for the show are $25, $35 and $45.

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, known collectively as the duo Florida Georgia Line, have enjoyed both critical acclaim and growing popularity following the release of their first studio album, Here’s to the Good Times. The album’s first single, “Cruise,” scorched Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart in December and spent five weeks at No. 1. Their current single, “Get Your Shine On,” has cracked the Top 10 after more than 20 weeks on the survey. And the album itself has rocketed up the Country Albums chart and flirting with the top spot.

“Cruise,” the platinum-selling single, hit the Top 10 in just 14 weeks after its release, which is faster than any debut since Brooks & Dunn’s “Brand New Man.” The song also hit No. 16 on the Hot 100 and propelled the duo to new-found fame and launched them on tours with Alabama, Brantley Gilbert and Luke Allen.

Hubbard of Monroe, Ga., and Kelley of Ormond Beach, Fla., met as students at Nashville’s Belmont University and wrote their first songs while sitting on the back of Hubbard’s truck. Those early writing sessions sealed a partnership that has evolved into one of the hottest young country acts in the genre.

Florida Georgia Line was recently voted to perform on the New Faces Show, which closed out the annual Country Radio Seminar in Nashville. While playing “Cruise” in the finale, the performance made mainstream news when young country music phenom Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance and joined the duo on stage. The incident added to Florida Georgia Line’s momentum as they solidify themselves as an act on the rise.

Don’t miss this opportunity to see one of the hottest young acts in country music as it visits Santa Barbara County and performs in the intimate 1,400-seat Samala Showroom at the Chumash Casino Resort.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash, or click here or call StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 