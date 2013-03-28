Hot Country Duo Florida Georgia Line to Heat Up Chumash Casino Resort

Florida Georgia Line, one of the hottest new country music acts in the nation, will be riding high on their chart-topping success when they visit the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 25. Tickets for the show are $25, $35 and $45.

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, known collectively as the duo Florida Georgia Line, have enjoyed both critical acclaim and growing popularity following the release of their first studio album, Here’s to the Good Times. The album’s first single, “Cruise,” scorched Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart in December and spent five weeks at No. 1. Their current single, “Get Your Shine On,” has cracked the Top 10 after more than 20 weeks on the survey. And the album itself has rocketed up the Country Albums chart and flirting with the top spot.

“Cruise,” the platinum-selling single, hit the Top 10 in just 14 weeks after its release, which is faster than any debut since Brooks & Dunn’s “Brand New Man.” The song also hit No. 16 on the Hot 100 and propelled the duo to new-found fame and launched them on tours with Alabama, Brantley Gilbert and Luke Allen.

Hubbard of Monroe, Ga., and Kelley of Ormond Beach, Fla., met as students at Nashville’s Belmont University and wrote their first songs while sitting on the back of Hubbard’s truck. Those early writing sessions sealed a partnership that has evolved into one of the hottest young country acts in the genre.

Florida Georgia Line was recently voted to perform on the New Faces Show, which closed out the annual Country Radio Seminar in Nashville. While playing “Cruise” in the finale, the performance made mainstream news when young country music phenom Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance and joined the duo on stage. The incident added to Florida Georgia Line’s momentum as they solidify themselves as an act on the rise.

Don’t miss this opportunity to see one of the hottest young acts in country music as it visits Santa Barbara County and performs in the intimate 1,400-seat Samala Showroom at the Chumash Casino Resort.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash, or click here or call StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.