David Gonzales Appointed Vice Chairman of Food From the Heart Board

David Gonzales has been appointed vice chairman of the Board of Directors for Food From the Heart.

The nonprofit prepares and delivers freshly prepared, nourishing meals weekly to clients going through a health crisis in their lives.

Gonzales has volunteered with the program as a delivery driver since retiring from the Santa Barbara Police Department after a 32-year career.

He has lived in the Santa Barbara area for more than 50 years, and he is a direct descendant of the first Comandante of the Santa Barbara Presidio, Jose Francisco de Ortega. His family roots in Santa Barbara date back to 1782.

He holds a bachelor of science degree in public administration from LaVerne University, and he remains active, supporting numerous local charitable organizations.

— Kelly Onnen is board chairwoman for Food From the Heart.