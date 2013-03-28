Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 3:50 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Jeff Moehlis: Jeff Mangum Brings Hipster Heaven to Santa Barbara

An awe-inspiring performance of songs off 'In the Aeroplane Over the Sea' and more

By Jeff Moehlis, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | March 28, 2013 | 3:38 p.m.

As the singer, songwriter and main force behind the band Neutral Milk Hotel, Jeff Mangum has achieved cult hero status among his ever-growing fan base, which ranges from his core hipster audience to new college students who first hear his music from their dorm roommate, to music nuts like me who are from his generation.

This reverence for Mangum comes primarily from the 1998 Neutral Milk Hotel album In the Aeroplane Over the Sea, which is regularly hailed as one of the best albums of the 1990s — and many say of all time — thanks to its highly evocative lyrics (inspired in part by the story of Anne Frank), impassioned singing, quirky instrumentation and fuzzy production.

Of course, much of the fascination with Mangum comes from his Syd Barrett-like withdrawal from the music world, which began after a short tour in support of the Aeroplane album. Not much was heard from him, literally, for about a decade.

But unlike Barrett, Mangum got back into the game. It started slowly in the late 2000s with him playing a few songs in the backing band for his old friends, and took off with his 2011 shows on the East Coast that drew excited fans from far and wide. The big plunge was him performing at Coachella in 2012, and around that time I caught him in Los Angeles and was completely blown away.

On Monday night, he played a similarly astounding concert at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara, something that a few years ago was virtually inconceivable. Mangum, who is now sporting a bushy beard, seemed more relaxed with being onstage than when I saw him before.

As for the L.A. concert, this was an all-acoustic show, with Mangum’s furious guitar strumming and intense singing nicely capturing the spirit of the beloved album versions of the songs even without the drums, horns and overdriven guitars. It’s amazing that one guy sitting on a chair with a microphone, a guitar and a few bottles of water can be so awe-inspiring.

He started off with “Holland, 1945,” probably my favorite of his songs, and went on to deliver incredible versions of most of the songs off the Aeroplane album. Every song was stunning, but particular mention must be made of “The King of Carrot Flowers Pts. 1-3,” to which the crowd enthusiastically sang along. This hit a high when it came to the lyrics “I love you Jesus Christ,” which probably struck each person in the audience differently but led to a collective rapture.

Another highlight was the title track to the Aeroplane album, played as an encore with hipsters politely rushing the stage and the whole house singing along.

Mangum also played a nice sampling of songs off the first Neutral Milk Hotel album On Avery Island. On “Naomi,” he was accompanied by cellist Heather McIntosh.

The audience’s response during the songs alternated between silent awe and full-on singing along, followed by thunderous applause and various awkward shout-outs between songs attempting to convey heartfelt appreciation for Mangum. One that stood out was an audience member calling out, “I’d let you save me in a time machine any day of the week,” a humorous and obscure reference to the lyrics in the song “Oh Comely,” which caused Mangum to rethink which song he wanted to play next.

Mangum’s music continues to shine on, both in its recorded glory and, in recent years, in living performance.

Setlist

Holland, 1945
Two-Headed Boy Pt. 2
Gardenhead/Leave Me Alone
Song Against Sex
Two-Headed Boy
The King of Carrot Flowers Pt. One
The King of Carrot Flowers Pts. Two & Three
Engine
A Baby for Pree
Oh Comely
Naomi
Ghost

Encore

In the Aeroplane Over the Sea

— Jeff Moehlis is a Noozhawk contributing writer and a professor of mechanical engineering at UCSB. Upcoming show recommendations, advice from musicians, interviews and more are available on his web site, music-illuminati.com. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 