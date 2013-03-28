Lompoc Police Taking Applications for Citizens Academy

The Citizens Academy is an informal 13-week course in the operations of the Lompoc Police Department and law enforcement in general.

This is an excellent course for people interested in learning about the capabilities of the Lompoc Police Department and what it is doing in the community. Each session is taught by the staff working within each specialty area.

Attendees will experience SWAT operations, patrol ride-alongs and police range techniques firsthand as well as presentations on the following topics: dispatch/records/jail, gangs, criminal law, patrol procedures, community policing, major crime investigation, SWAT, Megan’s Law, narcotics investigation, traffic/DUI enforcement, firearms, use of force, K-9 operations, crime prevention and domestic violence.

Students will also get the opportunity to experience the driving and force option simulators at the Allan Hancock College Law Enforcement Academy in Santa Maria.

Class 24 of the Lompoc Citizens Police Academy is scheduled to begin April 11. Class size is limited to 25 Lompoc students, so apply soon! The classes will be held on Thursday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Lompoc Police Department. There will also be one eight-hour Saturday session held at the Allan Hancock College Law Enforcement Academy in Santa Maria.

Applications can be obtained at the Lompoc Police Department lobby or online by clicking here.

Participants in the Lompoc Citizens Police Academy must be at least 14 years old, have no felony arrest history and have not been arrested for any charge within the past five years. All applicants will be screened prior to admission into the class. The cost to academy participants is free.

For more information, call Citizens Academy coordinator Sgt. Chuck Strange at 805.875.8155.

— Sgt. Chuck Strange is the Citizens Academy coordinator for the Lompoc Police Department.