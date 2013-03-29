Easter Forecast Calls for a Chance of Rain

Those attending Easter Sunday sunrise services may want to bring an umbrella along as a precaution, since rain is predicted to move into the Central Coast area late Saturday and continue through Sunday.

A weak, cold front is expected to bring a slight chance of showers to the area Saturday evening, increasing to a 30 percent chance after midnight, said Joe Sirard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Cooler temperatures and cloudy skies will continue Sunday, when the chance of rain rises to 40 percent, Sirard added.

The area might get wet, but Santa Barbara County residents won’t see accumulation of more than a tenth of an inch, he said.

“It really looks like a pretty weak system, actually, which has been kind of the story for the whole winter and spring now,” Sirard said. “Not much is happening. People might get wet if the clouds happen to be over where the Easter sunrise services are happening. (They) may wish to bring an umbrella, that’s all.”

Temperatures are expected to hover around the upper 50s to mid-60s Saturday and Sunday. Similar highs will remain Monday, when a 20 percent chance of rain remains.

Sirard said the cold front should leave the area by Tuesday, when mostly clear skies will return, along with “beach weather,” and highs will begin approaching 70 degrees.

