Jury Still Deliberating in Store-Clerk Murder Trial

A Superior Court jury remained split Thursday on most charges against the three men accused of murdering George Ied, and will continue deliberations Friday.

Superior Court Judge Brian Hill asked the jurors where they stood late Thursday afternoon, and while there seemed to be more consensus about defendant Michael Cardenas — though no verdict was reported — the jurors were divided on charges for brothers Ismael and Miguel Parra.

They all face murder charges with gang enhancements in the brutal attack on Ied, 36, who was beaten to death in October 2010.

He was walking home from his workplace, the Mi Fiesta Liquor Store on Milpas Street, to his home on Punta Gorda Street when he was attacked, and died in the hospital after being on life support for several days.

The Parras, Cardenas and Steven Santana were arrested in the case, but Santana pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and became a witness for the prosecution.

Hill asked the jury if there was anything the court could do to help, and some jurors said they still had some legal questions, which they will ask Friday morning when they return to deliberations.

Prosecutor Hans Almgren declined to comment Thursday since no verdicts have been reported.

