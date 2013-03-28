Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 4:01 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Student Arrested on Drug Charges

Detectives seize more than 4,500 doses of 'Molly,' a drug consistent with ecstasy, from an Isla Vista apartment

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | March 28, 2013 | 9:44 p.m.

A 19-year-old Santa Barbara City College student has been arrested on drug-related charges.

Joshua Steinhorn
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said Joshua Steinhorn of Alamo had been under investigation by the Narcotics Enforcement Unit for three months.

Detectives served a search warrant around 1:30 p.m. on March 20 at his apartment in the 6500 block of El Colegio Road in Isla Vista, according to Hoover.

She said they seized one pound of MDMA, known as “Molly,” a drug chemically consistent with ecstasy and is known for giving users a feeling of euphoria and empathy toward others. She said it causes the brain to release a surge of serotonin, leaving it depleted of the chemical. Hoover said “Molly” comes in powder form or capsules.

Hoover said a typical dose is 0.10 grams, and Steinhorn was found to be in possession of more than 4,500 doses with an estimated street value of $45,000.

She said evidence led detectives to believe that Steinhorn was packaging the drug to sell within the Isla Vista community.

Steinhorn was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $30,000.

A judge released Steinhorn on his own recognizance last Friday, according to Hoover. He is scheduled to appear in court again on April 25.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

