Water Testing Prompts Health Warning for Arroyo Burro Beach

Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services issued a health warning Thursday for Arroyo Burro Beach after weekly testing indicated that bacteria levels in the water exceeded one or more health standards.

Yellow “Warning” signs have been posted at the beach.

Contact with the ocean water may increase risk of illness. Swimmers are advised to stay out of the water a minimum of 50 yards away from both sides of creek mouths or storm drains.

Ocean water sampling results are also available online by clicking here and on the ocean hotline at 805.681.4949.

— Willie Brummett represents Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services.