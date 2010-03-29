Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 12:14 am | Overcast 55º

 
 
 
 

Blood Bank Issues Appeal for Donors with Rare Types

All types are needed, but O-Negative and A-Negative are in especially high demand

By Scott Edward | March 29, 2010 | 10:24 p.m.

United Blood Services has issued an appeal for donors with rare Rh negative blood types, especially type O-Negative and type A-Negative.

Demand is very high for those blood types, while the number of people who have those types is very low. The blood center is especially seeking new donors who perhaps don’t know their blood type. Those who have never donated are especially encouraged to come forward.

Type O-Negative blood is found in just 7 percent of the population. Known as the “universal donor,” this blood type can be transfused to anyone. In emergency and trauma situations, when there is little time to “type” a patient’s blood, O-Negative blood can be immediately transfused to the patient, making this blood type highly needed. Patients often need multiple units — in some cases hundreds of units.

Likewise, a mere 6 percent of the population has type A-Negative blood. As it can be safely transfused to any patient with type A or AB blood (both positive and negative) it, too, is often needed. Again, multiple units may be needed by any one patient.

Donors are needed each day to maintain an adequate supply, and current usage for type O-Negative and A-Negative is running high. Blood is also perishable and has a short shelf life, making daily donations particularly important. Unlike other products, blood cannot be manufactured.

Donations may be made at the UBS Center in Santa Barbara at 902 Laguna St., at the corner of Cañon Perdido. Appointments are appreciated, but not necessary. Walk-ins are welcome and will be honored as the appointment schedule allows.

Center hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

People may donate blood if they are older than age 16, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors age 22 or younger.

Donors are asked to make an appointment by contacting United Blood Services at 800.715.3699 or online at www.Blood4Life.org. Just click on “Donate Blood” and type in a ZIP code to find a list of nearby drives.

— Scott Edward is the donor recruitment director for United Blood Services.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 