Clean Seas of Carpinteria Leases New Office Space

The local nonprofit is moving to a building on Cindy Lane

Local nonprofit Clean Seas is moving its offices to 990 Cindy Lane in Carpinteria, where it has leased 2,143 square feet of space.

Dan Moll of Hayes Commercial Group represented both Clean Seas and the lessor, Baker Bradford Holdings.

Clean Seas is a cooperative created in 1970 and funded by petroleum industry companies operating in the Santa Barbara Channel.

According to the organization’s Web site, “The purpose of Clean Seas is to act as a resource to its member companies by providing an inventory of state-of-the-art oil spill response equipment, trained personnel, and expertise in the planning and execution of response techniques.”

— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.