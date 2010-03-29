Foodbank Leases Space for New Administrative Offices
The organization will open at 1525 State St. in Santa Barbara
By Ted Hoagland | March 29, 2010 | 8:44 p.m.
The Santa Barbara County Foodbank has leased 1,860 square feet for new administration offices at 1525 State St. in Santa Barbara.
Dan Moll of Hayes Commercial Group represented the lessor, Kaljian Santa Barbara LLC, and John Thyne Sr. represented the Foodbank.
— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.