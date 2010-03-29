Goleta District Branching Out with Learning Tree Preschool

The school, opening at district offices on Fairview Avenue, will begin serving students this summer

Local toddlers may not have to travel as far for preschool with the Goleta Union School District’s Learning Tree Preschool set to start serving students this summer.

Typically, the district’s youngsters have been sent to county facilities, but with increasing numbers and an available site for the school at the district offices on Fairview Avenue, it makes sense for the district to have its own preschool, Assistant Superintendent Jackie Law said.

The students won’t have to be transported as far, and they’ll eventually attend Goleta Union kindergarten, she said.

Half of the students will be typically developing students and half will be special-needs students — for a total of 14 or so — contributing to a more tolerant, supporting environment for learning, Law said.

The mixed model is popular among preschools, as the higher-learning students become peer buddies and the integration optimizes language and social growth for everyone, she said.

Law, who came to the district July 1 and loves preschools, is all smiles as she talks about plans for the school. The room itself is around the corner from the district’s administrative offices, 401 N. Fairview Ave., and she’s excited to have more children around.

“They’re so adorable,” she said. “We can go back and play with them and say hi.”

The room is already painted a cheery yellow with blue carpet and is slowly filling up as Law orders furniture and supplies — tiny chairs, cubbies, a kitchen play set and sturdy red tricycles, so far. Outdoor play equipment — including a sandbox, swings and a slide — are on the way.

“We’ve gone out of the way to make it inviting for the kids,” Law said.

While permits and licensing are not yet complete, the process will be much faster once personnel are hired. So far, a specialist, a psychologist, a speech/language pathologist and a preschool lead teacher have been hired.

Maria Victoria Mesa-Davila, the lead teacher, formerly worked for the Santa Barbara County Education system as a special-education support services teacher.

There will also be several assistants, depending on the number of children enrolled, on hand throughout the day for additional adult supervision.

A pilot program during the summer session will begin in June, but the school will be open for the school year beginning in August. The district is already accepting applications for students, with discounts offered for Goleta Union employees.

Morning and afternoon sessions are available five days a week for special-needs students, and full-day sessions, including day care for a fee, are available for other children.

All personnel are bilingual, and interested parties can contact Law, who is in charge of pupil personnel and special services, or Dannon Story at 805.681.1200 x221 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Only 3- to 4-year-olds will be eligible for the 2010-11 school year, and 3- to 5-year-olds can apply for the following year.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .