Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 12:29 am | Overcast 55º

 
 
 
 

‘Honk!’ for Goleta Valley Junior High’s Spring Musical

The play, a delight for viewers of all ages, will be performed April 16-18

By Debbie Paras | March 29, 2010 | 2:25 p.m.

Going for something different, Goleta Valley Junior High School has chosen as its spring musical Honk!, a little-known show written in 1993 by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.

The musical has won multiple awards, including the 2000 Olivier Award for Best Musical.

Based on Hans Christian Anderson’s The Ugly Duckling, Honk! tells the story of an odd-looking baby bird named Ugly and his quest to find out who he is and where he fits in.

“This theme is perfect for junior high school students — for all students, really,” theater teacher Carolyn Ross said. “We all feel different or out of place sometimes, unsure of who we are. This play reminds us that we all will find our way eventually, and we all turn out beautiful in the end.” 

Ugly does turn out to be a beautiful swan in the end, but as a baby, he is taunted by his duckling “siblings,” shunned by the rest of the duckyard animals, and lured away by a wily Cat who wants to eat him for dinner.

Daniel Salinas, a GVJH eighth-grader, plays Ugly with compassion and grace, pulling at our heart strings as he sings that “different isn’t spiteful, different isn’t wrong, so why is it so hard to get along? I only want to get along.”

The Bullfrog, played by Talya Steinberg, shows Ugly, played by Daniel Salinas, how to release his inner beauty
The Bullfrog, played by Talya Steinberg, shows Ugly, played by Daniel Salinas, how to release his inner beauty. (Juli Hayes-Nadler photo)

Matt Tavianini of BOXTALES Theatre Company directs the cast of 50, made up of dozens of animals — geese on a military mission, the domesticated Lowbutt and Queenie, outrageous singing frogs, dancing fish, swans and a turkey, just to name a few.

“My favorite part is being a stray cat,” cast member Davis Tisdale said. “We get to throw cooking utensils around the stage and dance on big car tires.”

Ashley Almada, who is in several dances in the show, said, “I love the goose dance because it is so sharp and march-like. The blizzard dance is so graceful, and our capes make us feel like snow.”

The choreography is provided by Denise Rinaldi of the Santa Barbara Ballet Center and Christina McCarthy. Technical direction is by Dave Guy, and local artist Kira Jones is designing the costumes. 

The show is perfect for all ages. Young and old will delight in the whimsical characters, funny dialogue, moving songs and spectacular dance numbers — and hopefully all will come away with the message that being different is something to be welcomed, embraced and celebrated. 

Performances will be at 7 p.m. April 16-17 and 2 p.m. April 18. All shows will be at the Goleta Valley Junior High School auditorium, 6100 Stow Canyon Road in Goleta.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for students and children. They may be purchased at the school or at the door. For more information, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Debbie Paras is the publicity chairwoman for Goleta Valley Junior High School’s Honk!.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 