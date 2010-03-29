MTD Still Seeking Input on Route, Schedule Changes

Riders and others are invited to provide feedback on the proposals, set to take effect Aug. 23

After Thursday’s successful community “Transit Talk,” the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District continues to seek input on proposed route and schedule changes.

“We had a great turnout at Transit Talk,” said David Damiano, manager of transit development and community relations. “Attendees brought their issues and questions to the table, but were also able to learn a great deal about MTD budgeting, scheduling and route planning. It’s clear that a large portion of our community feels very passionate about public transit.”

Attendee Matt Dobberteen praised MTD’s hard work and contribution to the community, but he also wanted the community to be aware of the economic benefits MTD provides.

The MTD Board of Directors and the MTD staff encourage riders and interested community members to continue to offer suggestions and seek information. Proposed route and schedule changes will go into effect Aug. 23.

“Now is the perfect time to let us know your thoughts,” Damiano said.

To contact MTD with route or schedule input, call 805.963.3364 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . A flier with the proposed changes, in both English and Spanish, may be obtained online (click here) or by e-mailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

The following is a list of proposed route and schedule changes:

» Route 3: Reduce service to every 30 minutes (instead of 20) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

» Routes 6 & 11: Modify schedules so both routes can stay on time.

» Routes 4 & 17: Add time to Line 17 so it can keep its schedule on weekdays. Interline Lines 4 & 17 on weekends to provide hourly service on each route in both directions.

» Route 21x: Eliminate Sunday service. Passengers on this route will be able to take Line 20 instead.

» Route 27: Run Saturday service on all weekdays when fall, winter or spring quarter classes are not in session at UCSB.

» Route 2210: Eliminate this school booster. The Mesa neighborhood is well-served by other transit routes.

» All routes: Change from weekday service to Saturday service on Veterans Day and New Year’s Eve. End service on New Year’s Eve at 7:30 p.m.

— Kate Schwab is the assistant manager of marketing and customer service for the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District.