Santa Barbara Bank & Trust Appoints New Manager of Carpinteria Branch

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust announced the appointment of Linda Hernandez, vice president, as manager of the bank’s branch at

5420 Carpinteria Ave. in Carpinteria.

Hernandez was previously the manager of the bank’s Montecito branch on Coast Village Road.

She has extensive experience in banking, having spent many years with First Interstate Bank and Washington Mutual before joining Santa Barbara Bank & Trust in 2009.

She was born in Santa Barbara and raised in Carpinteria, where she still resides with her husband.

“Linda brings years of banking experience to the Carpinteria community. She takes care of her clients’ banking needs with a high level of professionalism and integrity,” said Chris Devries, community bank regional manager. “We are so pleased that we could offer her the opportunity to return to her hometown and manage this very important branch of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.”

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust is a division of Pacific Capital Bank, N.A., a nationally chartered regional bank that operates three primary businesses: commercial and wealth management, and community banking.

— Elizabeth Saghi represents Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.