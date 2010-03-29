Santa Barbara Ready-Mix Facility Awarded Green Star

Vulcan Materials Company, Western Division’s Santa Barbara ready-mix facility has received a Green Star certification.
The Green Star program was developed by the National Ready Mixed Concrete Association to recognize those who adhere to the essential principals of the environmental and sustainability movement in the industry.
The program supports voluntary efforts to achieve environmental excellence, provides environmental benchmarking and encourages continual improvement.
The company will celebrate at 10 a.m. April 7 at its Santa Barbara facility, 3 Calle Cesar Chavez. The free event, open to the public, is designed to introduce attendees to the company’s continued commitment to sustainability.
— Angela Driscoll is the manager of government affairs and sustainability for Vulcan Materials Company.