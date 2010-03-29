Suspect Arrested in Vehicle Vandalism Spree in Carpinteria

The tires of more than 60 vehicles were slashed overnight Saturday

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies have arrested an 18-year-old man as a suspect in a weekend vandalism spree involving more than 60 vehicles in Carpinteria.

The vehicles’ tires were slashed sometime between 10 p.m. Saturday and 6:30 a.m. Sunday, according to public information officer Drew Sugars.

The vehicles were parked in driveways or on the street. Carpinteria streets involved in the spree, south of Highway 101, were Linden Avenue, Eighth Street, Willow Place, Oak Avenue, Elm Avenue, Holly Avenue and Palm Avenue.

Sugars said that deputies found evidence that led them to a house on Maple Avenue.

Gustavo Julian, 18, was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of felony vandalism and tampering with a vehicle. Sugars said other evidence found during the investigation may lead to more arrests.

Anyone with information regarding the vandalism is urged to call sheriff’s detectives in Carpinteria at 805.684.4561 or call the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .