Tee Up for Jim Bower Community Outreach Golf Tournament

Sign-ups are under way for the May 10 event, sponsored by All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church

All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church is sponsoring its Sixth Annual Jim Bower Community Outreach Golf Tournament, with all proceeds going to support community programs.

Recipients in the past have included MERRAG, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, the Community Kitchen, Transition House, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing and others.

This year’s event will be at 10 a.m. Monday, May 10 at La Cumbre Country Club with a scramble format. To date, the events have raised more than $240,000, with all proceeds going directly to outreach programs.

The cost for the event is $200 per player and includes green fees, cart, lunch and drinks on the course, plus appetizers at the awards ceremony to follow.

Participants can sign up individually, or as a men’s team, a women’s team or a mixed team. Prizes will be awarded in all categories.

Enjoy a great day of golf, and help make a difference in the community.

To sign up or for more information, call 805.560.6185 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .