The Samarkand to Present Spring Art Show

Creative works from the facility's residents and staff will be on display for three days in May

The Samarkand Retirement Community will once again host its three-day Spring Art Show, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 8, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 9.

The show will begin with an opening reception from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. May 7 and will include classical music and refreshments. The Samarkand is located at 2550 Treasure Drive in Santa Barbara.

Creative works from residents and staff will be on display. A rich variety of media will be represented, including watercolor, oils, acrylics, pastels, photography, pen and ink, pencil sketches, charcoal and sculpture. All work displayed in the 2010 exhibit was created during the past year.

Samarkand resident Edna Davis created the bright and bold acrylic painting “Tuscan Scene” used on the show’s invitation. Edna recently received the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest civilian congressional award, for her service as a member of the Women Airforce Service Pilots during World War II.

Show organizer and Samarkand activity director Frances Reighley said the artists range from seasoned professionals to novice creators. A registered art therapist, Reighley has been teaching oil painting and several other techniques to residents of the retirement community.

“Everyone has an artist in them, waiting to come out,” she said. “The residents and staff have created beautiful, unique pieces of art, proving you’re never too old to learn something new.”

— Frances Reighley is the show organizer and activity director for The Samarkand Retirement Community.