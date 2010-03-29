Work to Resume at Highway 101/Turnpike Road Interchange

Motorists should expect lane and ramp delays during the improvement project

The sidewalks, ramps and signals project, to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, at the Highway 101/Turnpike Road interchange will continue on the east side of Turnpike Road beginning Wednesday.

Lane closures on northbound Turnpike Road from Camino De Vida to the northbound Highway 101 on-ramp are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The northbound bicycle lane also will be closed. The sidewalk and bicycle lane on the west side of Turnpike Road have reopened.

There will be intermittent overnight lane closures of the northbound and southbound on- and off-ramps for electrical work. Motorist delays should not exceed 10 minutes.

The $428,000 project is expected to be completed this spring.

All businesses in the area remain open and are accessible to the public.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.