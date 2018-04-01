Buynak Law to Become Buynak & Fauver Under New Managing Partner

Managing partner Tim Buynak announced Tuesday that Buynak Law is changing its name to Buynak & Fauver, with Michael Fauver becoming a named partner as the Santa Barbara law firm positions itself to continue serving clients in the years ahead.

“Michael and I have worked closely together since we founded Buynak Law in 2005, and he is uniquely qualified to lead the firm in the future as we provide the proactive legal representation our business and entrepreneurial clients expect,” Buynak said. “While I will continue the active practice of law, I also recognize that our clients deserve to know that their interests will be protected in the decades to come. By naming Michael Fauver to this position now, we are reaffirming our commitment to serving our clients in Santa Barbara, the Santa Ynez Valley and beyond, long into the future.”

Fauver added: “Buynak Law has pioneered a different approach to legal representation that focuses on developing and sustaining long-term relationships in which we become both trusted legal advisers and true partners with our clients. That philosophy, along with the talent and dedication of our other attorneys, has attracted clients in a wide variety of fields. We diligently focus on thinking ahead for our business clients and avoiding litigation. Those values will remain the core tenets of Buynak & Fauver as we move forward.”

The name change is effective May 3, when Buynak & Fauver will host an open house for clients and select members of the Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez communities.

Buynak and Fauver founded their firm after leaving Hatch & Parent before that company merged with a larger, Denver-based law firm. Buynak & Fauver has now grown to eight attorneys.

“We knew that we wanted to concentrate on becoming the pre-eminent business law firm in the Santa Barbara area focused on our specialty practice areas of business, tax and estate planning, employment, and real estate and land use, along with litigation in those areas,” Buynak said. “We believed then and believe now that businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals in the Central Coast area wanted and deserved a special focus on their needs that only a locally-oriented law firm could provide. That focus and orientation will continue to guide us in the future.”

With more than 25 years of legal experience, Buynak combines an extensive legal and business background to provide his clients with sound, yet innovative strategies that contribute to their success. His clients include individuals, partnerships, corporations, limited liability companies, associations, foreign entities and nonprofit organizations.

Utilizing practical business and litigation experience, he is able to analyze situations to provide efficient, economical resolutions or strategies consistent with a client’s business or project objectives. His litigation background provides significant advantages in negotiations and for business strategies and resolutions. He is a graduate of the University of San Francisco Law School.

A practicing attorney for more than 10 years, Fauver specializes in business, corporate and employment law, in addition to assisting clients with general corporate counseling and formation issues. He has extensive litigation experience, allowing him to strategize with his clients and negotiate for them during all phases of representation. His clients value and trust his expertise as well as his creative approach to the law.

Active in community affairs, he is a graduate of the USC Law School.

For more information about the firm, click here or call 805.966.7000.

— Kate Blake represents Buynak Law.