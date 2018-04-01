Goleta Chamber of Commerce Invites Youths to Business-2-Business Networking Event

April 5 breakfast provides an opportunity for those ages 14 to 21 considering summer jobs and internships

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Workforce Investment Board is inviting local residents ages 14 to 21 to attend the April Business-2-Business Breakfast from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. April 5 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

The business-networking event, held the first Tuesday of each month, brings together representatives from a variety of local businesses. All in attendance have the opportunity to share business cards and printed materials, as well as receive a full contact list of each pre-paid attendee.

The breakfast is known for giving attendees an opportunity to share their 20-second ”elevator pitch,” a concise description used to promote themselves and their business.

Inviting youths to this event provides an opportunity for them to meet potential employers, learn networking skills and get a first-hand look at how business is done. The Chamber of Commerce wanted to provide this opportunity in spring to help prepare youths for summer jobs and internships.

“Our Business-2-Business Breakfast has continued to grow since we started it last year,” chamber President and CEO Kristen Amyx said. “We are excited to have youth in Goleta come experience this great networking opportunity and hope it will help facilitate their ability to get summer internships and jobs, and prepare them for entering the work force someday.”

The breakfast is free for those ages 14 to 21 who would like to participate. For others who register by noon Friday, the cost is $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers. The cost will be $30 for late or at-the-door registration.

A breakfast from Marmalade Café will be provided, as well as coffee from Zizzo’s. Additional sponsors are AMS Entertainment and ParentClick.com.

Click here to register.

— Cortney Hebert is the business and communications coordinator for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.