Business

Broker Liam Murphy Joins Hayes Commercial Group

Former Montecito pastor brings experience providing corporate services

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | March 29, 2011 | 4:53 p.m.

Liam Murphy
Liam Murphy

Former pastor turned broker Liam Murphy has joined Hayes Commercial Group, 222 E. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara.

Murphy was the vice president of advisory services and leasing for Stone Group Corporate Real Estate, securing more than $6.1 million of occupancy-related savings for his clients. He was also the real estate adviser and broker for Select Staffing, negotiating leases for more than 200 office locations nationwide.

“Liam is a welcome addition to Hayes Commercial Group,” founding partner Stephen Hayes said in a news release. “He’s a proven broker with fantastic analytical skills and fits well with our team approach. As a bonus, his experience providing corporate services for regional and national companies adds a new dimension to our firm.”

Murphy has completed more than 165 transactions valued at $16 million and encompassing 325,000 square feet of office, retail and industrial space.

Before commercial real estate, Liam served for two years as a youth pastor at Montecito Covenant Church. He graduated from Westmont College with an engineering physics degree in 2006.

Murphy spends his time volunteering with local churches, supporting education and helping philanthropic groups in Santa Barbara.

He joins partners Hayes, Greg Bartholomew, Francois DeJohn, Michael Martz and Dan Moll, along with associates Christos Celmayster, James Celmayster, Kristopher Roth and Pamela Scott.

Noozhawk staff writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

