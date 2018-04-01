Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 3:43 pm | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Mark Weiser: A Health Message for Menopausal Women

Older women, especially those at risk for osteoporosis, may need up to four dental visits a year

By Mark Weiser, DDS | March 29, 2011 | 5:35 p.m.

Mark Weiser, DDS
Mark Weiser, DDS

Two dental checkups aren’t enough. Older women may need up to four visits to the dentist or dental hygienist per year, according to research findings from the Case Western Reserve University, School of Dental Medicine in Cleveland.

Menopausal women at risk for osteoporosis are also at risk for periodontal disease, which directly affects bone that anchors teeth. Periodontal diseases are inflammatory diseases caused by a number of species of bacteria.

Dental plaque is the fuzzy bacterial material that covers the teeth when you wake up in the morning. The biofilm is a mix of bacteria, bacterial waste and food particles stuck to the teeth, which in turn provide nourishment for new bacteria.

Over time, when hard plaque is left on teeth, it will trigger the processes for gum disease.

Gum disease is an inflammatory reaction that produces the Cytokines protein reaction. Cytokines act like water runoffs on the side of the hill and erode the tooth socket that anchors a tooth in place, and also can set in motion the process that weakens bones in osteoporosis.

The dental hygienist and dentist also can offer DNA testing to exactly pinpoint the bacteria living in the mouth.

Good oral hygiene is always your first choice.

— Mark Weiser, DDS, is internationally known as an expert in aesthetic and reconstructive dentistry, and has chosen to focus a large portion of his Santa Barbara dental practice on sleep apnea dentistry.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 