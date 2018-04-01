Sunrise Rotary Honors El Puente Student Abraham Rodriguez

The aspiring music producer is recognized his hard work and achievements

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise honored Abraham Rodriguez as El Puente Community School Student of the Month for March.

Rodriguez was nominated by his teacher, Eddie Torres, who recognized his hard work and achievements.

Rodriguez was selected from more than 100 other candidates to do an internship at a music studio when he graduates this year. He would like to become a music producer.

Positive acknowledgment and a plaque is given to each student in honor of the work that he or she has done to improve attendance and grades while attending El Puente School. This is a proud moment for students and their parents.

— Betsy Munroe is the public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise, which meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St.