Tom Donohue: Business Sector Steps Up to Help in Japan

Organizations should consider three factors before making a donation

By Tom Donohue | March 29, 2011 | 4:20 p.m.

The world is rallying around Japan as it deals with a triple crisis — damage from a 9.0-magnitude earthquake, devastation inflicted by the resulting tsunami and prevention of a nuclear disaster.

Last week, Japanese officials predicted that the cost of the disasters could top $300 billion. What can’t be calculated is the emotional and spiritual impact of thousands of dead, missing and wounded people, and the hundreds of thousands who are displaced.

However great the tragedy, we can be inspired by the outpouring of generosity from the world community. The response from the business sector has been swift, generous and effective. As of March 23, the business sector had donated more than $200 million to the relief effort, and it is helping with logistics, nuclear power management, food safety, debris removal and other technical assistance.

After the disaster, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Business Civic Leadership Center — a recognized national and international authority on private-sector business response — activated its emergency aid protocols.

It began monitoring public, private and nonprofit emergency responder and relief operations. It coordinated with relevant government and nonprofit organizations to address specific needs. And it expedited business disaster responses by cutting through bureaucratic, regulatory and logistics obstacles that were keeping valuable goods and services from reaching the people and places that need them the most.

If your business or organization is among the many generous donors that have already contributed, we thank you. If you are weighing a donation, the BCLC encourages you to consider three important factors.

First, allow first responders to do their jobs and provide needs assessments from the impact zone. Do not send volunteers or material goods to an impact zone unless you know for certain they are needed and can be used effectively by a partner on the ground.

Second, work only with credible humanitarian organizations that are operating within the impact zone. If your company needs help finding a credible organization that can use your contribution effectively, contact the Disaster Help Desk for Business at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Third, distinguish between a pledge and a donation. It is often unnecessary and unwise to distribute the full amount of your donation immediately when first responders are inundated with offers of help. The long-term recovery and rebuilding stage is when many resources are still needed, but when the fewest donors give support.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is committed to marshaling the resources of its members to help the people of Japan, ensure the country’s recovery and maintain the stability of the global economy. Click here for more information.

— Tom Donohue is president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

