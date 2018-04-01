70 mph Wind Gusts Possible in Montecito, Advisory Warns

Two days of high, hot winds expected to push Thursday temperatures into the 80s

Gusty north to northwest winds swept into Santa Barbara County late Tuesday and are expected to hang around through Thursday. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the South Coast until 8 a.m. Wednesday and warned that Montecito could experience gusts up to 70 mph.

Winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts to 45 mph, are forecast into Wednesday morning. Isolated gusts to 70 mph are possible in Montecito, and just after midnight Wednesday the neighborhoods below East Mountain Drive were being lashed by surface winds. The strongest winds will occur below canyons and passes along the South Coast.

Motorists are advised to use caution on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast and on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass. High-profile vehicles are most at risk.

Gale-force winds are expected in the outer Santa Barbara Channel, with gusts between 35 and 40 knots possible, the weather service said.

Weather officials said gusty northerly winds will continue throughout Wednesday, before gradually shifting to the northeast. The northeast winds are expected to push temperatures well above seasonal norms Thursday, the weather service said.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with highs in the mid-70s. Thursday’s temperatures are expected to climb into the 80s before cooling off to the 70s Friday.

After a weekend of temperatures in the upper 60s, daytime highs should be back in the 70s next week.

Overnight lows this week are expected to be in the 50s along most of the South Coast.

Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

Click here for the county Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Follow the OES on Facebook.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.