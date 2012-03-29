Santa Barbara Youth Advocate Babatunde Folayemi Dies at Age 71

Community leader and youth advocate Babatunde Folayemi died Wednesday in his home, presumably from a heart attack, according to family friends. He was 71.

Folayemi is survived by his wife, Akivah Northern, his son, nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and grand-nephews. He is also survived by Northern’s Aunt Bea, Vivian Scarbrough, who is 105.

“We are all saddened by the sudden passing of former council member Babatunde Folayemi,” Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider said. “Babatunde was someone I admired as a community leader who spoke eloquently and forcefully on many community issues, particularly ones that related to the well-being and safety of Santa Barbara’s youth. As mayor and on behalf of our City Council, I extend our most heartfelt condolences to his family. I have ordered that the cty flag be lowered in his honor and will adjourn an upcoming meeting of the City Council in his memory.”

His family will celebrate his life with a public memorial. Details are pending. Email messages may be sent to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

“We are all grieving together,” his wife said.

Folayemi served on the Santa Barbara City Council, as director of Zona Seca’s Pro-Youth Coalition and president of Primo Boxing Club’s advisory board.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.