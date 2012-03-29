Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 5:48 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Annette Jorgensen Joins Business First Bank as SBA Development Officer

The longtime Santa Barbara/Goleta resident has been in the SBA lending industry for more than 21 years

By Genesis Newsom for Business First Bank | March 29, 2012 | 8:58 p.m.

Business First Bank, a division of Heritage Oaks Bank, is pleased to announce that Annette Jorgensen has joined the bank as its Small Business Administration business development officer.

Annette Jorgensen

Jorgensen has been in the SBA lending industry for more than 21 years. She specializes in SBA loans to help people fulfill their dreams of starting, buying or owning a business, as well as financing owner/user commercial real estate.

“We are thrilled to announce that Annette Jorgensen has joined Business First Bank as vice president and SBA specialist,” said Joanne Funari, market president. “We are very fortunate to have someone like Annette who has such broad knowledge and experience in all facets of SBA lending and has a long history of helping businesses succeed in our community. She is a great addition to our team. We are excited about expanding our SBA footprint and doing what we do best — improving our economy one business at a time.”

As the SBA business development officer for both Business First and its partner Heritage Oaks Bank, Jorgensen is responsible for developing new profitable SBA business for the bank. With her extensive SBA lending background, she has a thorough understanding of SBA loan procedures. She possesses a working knowledge of SBA lending regulations and eligibility guidelines.

“I am very excited and happy to join the Business First Bank,” Jorgensen said. “The employees along with the bank environment are amazing, and I look forward to providing my expertise and knowledge in SBA lending to the business community and bank customers.”

Jorgensen is a UCSB graduate with a degree in business economics and has lived in the Santa Barbara/Goleta area for 30 years. She will be focusing on Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties as well as the Ventura area.

Jorgensen enjoys giving back to her community and often speaks at Women’s Economic Ventures and SBCC entrepreneurial classes. She is on the board for SABER and is involved with the PTSA at Dos Pueblos High School.

— Genesis Newsom is a marketing assistant for Business First Bank.

