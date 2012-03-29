Cirone Appointed to State Arts Education Task Force

The committee will help craft recommendations to help meet the California Challenge

Bill Cirone, Santa Barbara County’s superintendent of schools, has been appointed to the state Arts Education Task Force formed by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson.

The task force will help craft recommendations for Torlakson’s consideration to help meet the California Challenge identified by members of the California Education Leaders Institute Team.

The arts education task force will draft a set of recommendations for Superintendent Torlakson that will be included in a new publication, “A Blueprint for Creative Schools: How the Arts and Creative Education Can Transform California’s Classrooms.”

These efforts are guided by the California Challenge identified by the ELI team: to ensure each student reaches his or her full potential by broadening California’s educational vision, policy and practices to promote innovation, economic development and creativity.

Cirone is committed to the arts and in 1997 was named by former State Superintendent of Public Instruction Delaine Eastin to co-chair the California Arts Task Force.

His office is the umbrella for the Children’s Creative Project, which provides artists in residence in schools countywide. He writes and speaks regularly as an advocate for arts in education. He is the recipient of the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission Leadership in Arts Award and the California Arts Council Outstanding Arts Educator Award.

Cirone serves on numerous boards, including the National Center for Learning and Citizenship (past chair), the Hazelden Foundation, the First 5 Commission (chair), Santa Barbara Partners in Education and KDB Classical Radio. He is also past chair of the Santa Barbara Foundation.

— Wendy Shelton for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.