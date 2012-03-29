Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 5:52 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Public Dedication Set for Saturday for Fallen Firefighter Memorial

Ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at Fire Headquarters on Cathedral Oaks Road

By Capt. David Sadecki for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department | March 29, 2012 | 5:17 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Firefighters Benevolent Foundation funded the newly constructed Fallen Firefighter Memorial.
The Santa Barbara County Firefighters Benevolent Foundation funded the newly constructed Fallen Firefighter Memorial.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department will dedicate the newly constructed Fallen Firefighter Memorial, located at Fire Headquarters, 4410 Cathedral Oaks Road in Santa Barbara.

Eight county firefighters have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty since the County Fire Department organized in 1926.

The dedication will honor the families of the firefighters and will allow the department to have a permanent fixture honoring the fallen.

Construction and planning of the memorial were made possible by funds generated through the Santa Barbara County Firefighters Benevolent Foundation.

The public is encouraged to attend.

For more information about the memorial dedication, email Capt. David Neels at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Capt. David Sadecki is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

 
