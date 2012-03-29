Big Surf Rolling In for the Weekend on Central Coast

Two swells headed for local beaches could produce waves up to 23 feet

Expect surfers to be out in force this weekend, as two separate swells combine to bring large waves to some Central Coast beaches.

The wave action should pick up Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service, as a 3- to 4-foot swell builds to 5 to 7 feet for some south-facing beaches — mainly in Ventura and Los Angeles counties. Malibu and Zuma beaches in Los Angeles County are expected to see the biggest breakers.

On Saturday, a much larger west-to-northwest swell will make its presence known, primarily on west-facing beaches, according to forecasters. There will be the potential for surf of 12 to 18 feet, with local sets expected at 23 feet. The highest sets are likely to occur Sunday and affect Ventura County beaches. The big surf is expected to diminish through Monday.

Beachgoers are being urged to exercise caution in and around the water, and should expect dangerous rip currents with this high surf. Fishermen are being encouraged to stay off of jetties, as large waves can strike with no warning and sweep people into the ocean.

The forecast calls for sunny skies Friday, but a 40 percent chance of showers on Saturday. Clear skies are expected to return Sunday.

Daytime highs are expected in the low to mid-60s, with overnight lows in the upper-40s.

