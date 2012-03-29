Public Workshop Planned on Design, Use of Park in Old Town Goleta

The City of Goleta is looking for the community’s input on how to design and use the four-acre parcel of land purchased for a park in Old Town Goleta near the corner of Hollister and Kellogg avenues.

The first design workshop has been scheduled for Saturday, April 7. Participants are invited to meet at the corner of Hollister and Kellogg at 9 a.m. for a site tour, followed by a workshop at 10 a.m. at the Goleta Valley Community Center.

Activities for the kids and snacks will be provided, and Spanish translation will be available.

“We have a wonderful opportunity to make this park what the community wants, but we need to hear from those who will use it regularly,” Mayor Ed Easton said. “I hope that many of our residents, from the very youngest to the more seasoned veteran, will come out and give input on what will be a very special place in Old Town.”

Additional workshops will be held throughout the spring. Those who have questions or would like to provide input and are unable to attend can contact the City of Goleta at 805.961.7568 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.