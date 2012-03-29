Roosevelt Elementary Launches Groundbreaking Online Fundraiser

For the teachers and parents of Roosevelt Elementary School, it’s a new day in school fundraising. To help fill a $10,000 shortfall in this year’s annual fund, they decided to become Internet trailblazers and embrace a novel solution — online rummage sales.

Roosevelt parent Vanessa Tormey decided to reach out to Safelist.com of San Diego for assistance. Safelist answered Tormey’s call by building a platform that represents a groundbreaking approach to fundraising.

“Since our company’s guiding principle is to provide a safer, online marketplace for our communities, helping Roosevelt’s PTA raise money through an online rummage sale was a no-brainer,” Safelist founder Karim Pirani said.

Safelist’s exclusive Classified Ads for School Self-Help (CA$$H™) platform allows individuals and businesses to support their local schools by donating goods and services on its secure online marketplace. Community members may choose to donate any percentage of the transaction’s proceeds to the school of their choice, and 100 percent of the proceeds go to support the kids.

“It’s an easy and painless way for the community to get involved in helping our schools overcome budget cuts and maintain crucial programs for our students,” said Tormey, a member of Roosevelt’s Parent Teacher Organization. “When I presented the idea to our Board of Directors, it was accepted unanimously.”

“We’re thrilled to make our technology available to the local community. After the initial pilot at Roosevelt, we plan to add many more schools and organizations in the coming weeks and month,” said Chris Kameir, chief marketing officer at Safelist. “What makes our platform especially attractive for nonprofits is that unlike their other fundraising programs that run for a finite period, CA$$H is available 24/7 for donations and it augments their existing efforts. Additionally, it’s a perfect solution for those individuals who would like to help, but cannot afford to write a check.”

“Safelist users enjoy the peace of mind knowing that they’re transacting with real people on Internet’s safest classifieds platform,” Pirani said. “Additionally, with our free Buyer Protection Insurance, every transaction up to $250 is guaranteed by Safelist.”

The service is free, and 100 percent of the sale’s proceeds will go directly to the designated nonprofit.

— Chris Kameir is the chief marketing officer for Safelist.com.