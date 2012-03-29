Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 6:02 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Roosevelt Elementary Launches Groundbreaking Online Fundraiser

Safelist.com of San Diego builds the platform for an online rummage sale

By Chris Kameir for Safelist.com | March 29, 2012 | 10:08 a.m.

For the teachers and parents of Roosevelt Elementary School, it’s a new day in school fundraising. To help fill a $10,000 shortfall in this year’s annual fund, they decided to become Internet trailblazers and embrace a novel solution — online rummage sales.

Roosevelt parent Vanessa Tormey decided to reach out to Safelist.com of San Diego for assistance. Safelist answered Tormey’s call by building a platform that represents a groundbreaking approach to fundraising.

“Since our company’s guiding principle is to provide a safer, online marketplace for our communities, helping Roosevelt’s PTA raise money through an online rummage sale was a no-brainer,” Safelist founder Karim Pirani said.

Safelist’s exclusive Classified Ads for School Self-Help (CA$$H™) platform allows individuals and businesses to support their local schools by donating goods and services on its secure online marketplace. Community members may choose to donate any percentage of the transaction’s proceeds to the school of their choice, and 100 percent of the proceeds go to support the kids.

“It’s an easy and painless way for the community to get involved in helping our schools overcome budget cuts and maintain crucial programs for our students,” said Tormey, a member of Roosevelt’s Parent Teacher Organization. “When I presented the idea to our Board of Directors, it was accepted unanimously.”

“We’re thrilled to make our technology available to the local community. After the initial pilot at Roosevelt, we plan to add many more schools and organizations in the coming weeks and month,” said Chris Kameir, chief marketing officer at Safelist. “What makes our platform especially attractive for nonprofits is that unlike their other fundraising programs that run for a finite period, CA$$H is available 24/7 for donations and it augments their existing efforts. Additionally, it’s a perfect solution for those individuals who would like to help, but cannot afford to write a check.”

“Safelist users enjoy the peace of mind knowing that they’re transacting with real people on Internet’s safest classifieds platform,” Pirani said. “Additionally, with our free Buyer Protection Insurance, every transaction up to $250 is guaranteed by Safelist.”

The service is free, and 100 percent of the sale’s proceeds will go directly to the designated nonprofit.

Click here to support the students of Roosevelt Elementary.

— Chris Kameir is the chief marketing officer for Safelist.com.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]om. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 