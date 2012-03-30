Santa Barbara Awards $1.3 Million in City Grants

Most of the nonprofit recipients of the funding provide services for the homeless, counseling or activities for residents

Dozens of community service agencies received funds from the City of Santa Barbara this week, but the application process is getting more competitive as available funding gets cut each year.

Santa Barbara gave out $747,098 in community development block grants and human service funds, and another $581,521 in grants for capital projects. Each agency serves low-income residents of the city and helps provide a valuable safety net, according to city staff members.

“We need to partner with you to make the city work as well as it does,” Mayor Helene Schneider said.

Most of the recipients provide services for the homeless, counseling or activities for residents.

The Casa Esperanza Homeless Center received $100,000 between separate grant proposals for its community kitchen, jail discharge project and ongoing operations. Transition House was awarded $46,500 for its services. Domestic Violence Solutions emergency shelters received $32,000, and the warming centers put on by the Unitarian Society received $7,500.

Countywide groups received some funding, too, such as the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County — which got $29,598 for operations and its Brown Bag for Seniors program — and the United Boys & Girls Clubs. All but three capital applications were funded.

The Jewish Federation received $100,000 for community center building improvements, the Eastside Neighborhood Clinic was given $90,000 for a dental clinic rehabilitation, and the city received funding to build bus shelters, access ramps and repair Cabrillo Ballfield storm drains.

