Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 5:43 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Names Co-Chairs of 50th Anniversary Celebration

Past presidents Patty MacFarlane and Joanne Rapp will conduct a public awareness, friend-raising and fundraising campaign

By Rebecca Anderson for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara | March 29, 2012 | 11:21 p.m.

2012 marks the 50th anniversary of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Joanne Rapp
Joanne Rapp

In 1962, a group of volunteers and PTA members formed the Scholarship Foundation, and provided nine students with $100 book awards. Today, the Scholarship Foundation is the largest community-based scholarship foundation in the United States. After 50 years of service, the foundation continues to create opportunity and transform lives — one scholarship at a time.

To commemorate this milestone, the Scholarship Foundation is conducting a public awareness, friend-raising and fundraising celebration to provide more deserving students scholarships, and expand its effective and efficient Financial Aid Advising services. Leading this effort are past presidents Patty MacFarlane and Joanne Rapp.

Rapp has been an important part of the Santa Barbara nonprofit community for more than 30 years, benefiting countless local youth and seniors. In addition to serving as president of the Scholarship Foundation (1992-1994), she has shared her time, energy and philanthropic support with many local groups, including the Santa Barbara Foundation, CALM, the Cottage Hospital Foundation, Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, the Human Services Commission, the New Beginnings Counseling Center, the Senior Center, The Garden Club, and the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.

Rapp and her husband, Brian, enjoy traveling and spending time with their children and grandchildren.

MacFarlane joined the Scholarship Foundation as a volunteer and supporter 10 years ago and has made an indelible impact. Since moving to Santa Barbara in 1994, she has served as president of the Scholarship Foundation (2009-2011) and the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History (2008-2009), and was active at Circle of Friends Children’s Center and Crane Country Day School.

She served on the Chairman’s Campaign Cabinet at the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation.

Patty MacFarlane
Patty MacFarlane

MacFarlane and her husband, John, enjoy exploring everything from music to nature with their two sons.

For 50 years, the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has helped students succeed by providing more than 30,000 scholarships totaling more than $65 million. Additionally, the Scholarship Foundation presents free financial aid advising workshops and offers financial aid counseling to more than 25,000 Santa Barbara County students and parents each year. Its mission is to inspire, encourage and support Santa Barbara County students in their pursuit of higher education through financial aid advising and scholarships.

Click here for more information.

— Rebecca Anderson is the development director for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 