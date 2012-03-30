Suspicious Substance Found in Montecito’s Oak Creek

Specialists so far have confirmed that the milky white substance is neither a hazardous chemical nor pesticide

The Montecito Fire Protection District responded Thursday evening to a report of an unknown substance in Oak Creek, in the 1500 block of Bolero Drive.

First responders arrived about 5:15 p.m. and found a milky white substance in the creek, according to department spokeswoman Geri Ventura. A scene survey was performed, but personnel were unable to determine the origin. The scene was secured.

Ventura said a hazardous materials unit assisted with sampling and analysis of the material.

Hazmat specialists determined the substance is soluble in water, and that it is not a hazardous chemical or pesticide. Further investigation by the California Department of Fish & Game will be necessary to determine any additional mitigation measures.

Other responding agencies included the Santa Barbara City and County Fire Departments.

