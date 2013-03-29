Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 3:16 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Allan Hancock College Survey: Technology Improvements Make Students’ Lives Easier

By Sonja Oglesby for Allan Hancock College | March 29, 2013 | 11:19 p.m.

As more and more of the student experience moves online, Allan Hancock College has continued to develop technology to make students’ lives just a little bit easier.

Since the launch of the college’s student portal, myHancock, in 2010, students have been able access grades, financial aid information, transcripts and more online. Recently, changes and improvements have been made to myHancock, some at the request of students, and a survey of students has shown the changes have been a success.

“The new system makes it easy to find everything that I am looking for when it comes to my college classes or whatever else I may need,” said a student in the anonymous survey.

More than 700 students responded to the survey, remarking on changes and improvements and features such as text message notifications for students on wait lists, the ability to sign up for emergency notifications and easier access to student email accounts. A popular addition to the page, according to students, has been photos taken and submitted by students and staff and displayed on the myHancock login page. Blackboard, an online course management system, also received good reviews.

“I like that 90 percent of what I need is online, as it is hard for me to get to the school due to gas prices and kids. Thanks Hancock!” another student said.

One recent change was the addition of Spike’s List, a place for students to buy and sell class material, set up study groups, arrange a rideshare or just to connect with other students. Spike’s List was created at the suggestion of students in a previous survey.

“I think the addition of Spike’s List was awesome and is a great resource for students,” one survey respondent said.

Students were also asked how they stay updated on important college information. A popular response was the college’s Facebook page. Started in 2009, the Hancock page now has almost 7,000 fans and reaches an average of 16,000 students, alumni and community members weekly.

Improvements to the online experience for students are ongoing and include developing mobile applications for the college’s website and student portal and the ability to transfer transcripts electronically from Hancock to another community college or four-year university.

Students will also have an easier time getting the books they need with a new feature that links their online class schedule directly to the bookstore and the books and materials that they need for that class.

“Technology drives what we do every day, and making sure that the technology available to students is meeting their needs is important to the college,” said Rebecca Alarcio, interim vice president of student affairs and college communications. “By getting student input on a regular basis, we’re able to customize myHancock and other online services to more accurately reflect what Hancock students want and need out of their student portal.”

Students and community members are encouraged to give feedback on the college’s website and the student portal through a feedback button located on the bottom of each screen.

— Sonja Oglesby is a public affairs and publications technician for Allan Hancock College.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 