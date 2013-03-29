Cesar E. Chavez March & Community Event Planned for Saturday

A Cesar E. Chavez March & Community Event, honoring the legendary hero in California history, will be held this Saturday.

A march will begin at 11 a.m. at the Westside Community Center, 423 W. Victoria St. A community event will begin at 1 p.m. at the Westside Boys & Girls Club, 602 W. Anapamu St.

Community members, students and residents are invited to join in celebrating the life of farmworker, labor leader and civil rights activist Cesar Chavez on the eve of what would be his 86th birthday.

We will gather to remember his legacy within the farmworker movement in which he promoted the values of perseverance, compassion and nonviolence so that we may continue to implement them in our own community and empower the youth and families living in Santa Barbara.

Our celebration will begin at the Westside Community Center where participants will meet at 11 a.m. sharp to march and rejoice to the site of the event. The event will include various forms of entertainment by the Aztec dance group Kalpuli Huitzilin Ihuan Xochitl, the Alma de Mexico Folklore Ballet Group, the Chicano Secret Service Theatre Group, the Nite Life Car Club Car Show, DJ Happy Feet and performances by local spoken word artists

Speakers for the event include Akivah Northern, wife of community leader Babatunde Foleyami, and Guadalupe Gonzales, mother of Sergio Romero who was killed at a Milpas intersection car accident in 2011.

A community resource fair will be held throughout the event with organizations such as LatiDems, CAUSE, PODER, Todo Poder Al Pueblo Collective, Conservation of the American Pyramids (CAP), BiciCentro Mobil, Santa Barbara Planned Parenthood and the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee.

This event has been supported through resolutions made on behalf of the Santa Barbara school board, county Board of Supervisors, the City Council and Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

— Nayra Pacheco represents the Cesar E. Chavez March & Community Event.