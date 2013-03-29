Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 3:33 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Channel City Club Symposium to Feature Four of Santa Barbara’s WWII Veterans

By Channel City Club | March 29, 2013 | 12:18 p.m.

The Channel City Club & Committee on Foreign Relations in collaboration with the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Museum and Library will present their second annual luncheon and symposium, titled “70 Years On ... Celebrating the ‘Bomber Boys’ of WWII,” at noon Friday, April 19 in the San Rafael Room at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort.

Check-in will begin at 11:30 a.m.

History will come alive for his year’s event, moderated by PCVM board member and Air Force Cross recipient Col. Philip Conran.

It will feature four of Santa Barbara’s “Greatest Generation,” all members of the Army Air Corps — Lt. Larry Crandell, Col. James Patillo, Staff Sgt. Jack Patterson and Lt. Bob Scott.

Lt. John Blankenship, USN, will give an introduction, along with a short film plus slides showing the types of planes the men were assigned to work.

Come hear these rare, witty, authentic stories of the men who lived through World War II. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Reservations are required no later than Monday, April 15. The cost is $35 for members and $40 for nonmembers. For reservations, call 805.884.6636, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or send payment to Channel City Club, P.O. Box 60602, Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0602.

 

