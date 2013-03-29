Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 3:28 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Despite Progress, County’s Emergency Management Chief Says More Needs to Be Done

By Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management | March 29, 2013 | 4:28 p.m.

After six years as Santa Barbara County’s chief of Emergency Management, Michael Harris’ last official day will be April 7. He took the opportunity to discuss his observations of local preparedness efforts and residents’ efforts to be better prepared.

According to Harris, while many advances have been made throughout the county, emergency managers see that much more needs to be done.

The vast majority of residents and businesses are not prepared for the next disaster. In the event of a large local earthquake, most people and businesses lack a plan, they don’t have the needed one gallon of water per-person-per-day for five days, they don’t have enough food and they don’t have a hand-crank radio to receive emergency information.

During the last four years, local philanthropic organizations have joined together to invest millions of dollars into nonprofit, government and resident preparedness. When more residents are prepared, it lessens the dependence on emergency resources after a disaster; resources that may take days to arrive.

Both English- and Spanish-language classes help local residents with their preparedness. Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT) have become enormously popular in Santa Barbara County with thousands being trained to help their neighborhoods after a disaster.

The Board of Supervisors saw the vulnerability of having the county’s emergency management center in retrofitted trailers in the middle of earthquake country.

“Despite financial challenges, the board partnered with the Aware & Prepare Initiative, a cooperative effort of local philanthropic agencies, and invested in a new emergency operations center,” Harris said. “This one courageous decision, given the financial times facing the county, did more to prepare Santa Barbara County than any previous action taken.”

The EOC is now regarded as one of the finest in the state.

As Harris leaves the Office of Emergency Management, he reminds residents that there will be another disaster and taking the easy steps to prepare for that disaster is critical.

“Preparedness is a personal responsibility,” Harris said. “Emergency responders will be immediately overwhelmed and unable to meet the demand surge. In the end, you must make sure that you and your family are ready.”

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 