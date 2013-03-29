Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 3:34 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Free Fabulous Fridays Program for Tots Returns to Central Library

By Gwen Wagy for the Santa Barbara Public Library System | updated logo | March 29, 2013 | 12:10 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Library System is pleased to announce the return of Fabulous Fridays.

Beginning April 5 and continuing until Aug. 16, the Central Library will host a weekly series for children ages 0 to 3 and their families. This series helps children build early literacy skills through music and movement.

The Fabulous Fridays series features sessions led by guest educators from Art from the Heart, ClimbTime Yoga and other local organizations. Fabulous Friday events will be held at 10 a.m. every Friday. The Central Library is located at 40 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

“The library is so excited to be able to bring back this popular program series,” said Mayra Benitez-Tadillo, the library’s preschool outreach coordinator and Fabulous Fridays organizer. “When the library offered this series in 2011, there were about 100 attendees at each event, and this year we will expose families to yoga, gymnastics, music, dancing, art and more.”

Fabulous Fridays are funded by a Library Services and Technology Act grant from the California State Library and the Friends of the Santa Barbara Library. LSTA grants provide assistance to libraries and library-related agencies to develop programs and projects that enhance library service for all Californians. The Friends of the Santa Barbara Library has provided a $5,000 match to the LSTA grant to fund the guest educators.

In addition to the library’s book budget and many other activities, the Friends generously support ongoing children’s programming, including monthly family events, Reading is Fundamental, and the Library’s annual Summer Reading Program.

For more information, call the Santa Barbara Central Library at 805.564.5603. Click here for more information about programs and services of the Santa Barbara Public Library System. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Gwen Wagy is a senior youth services librarian for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.

 

